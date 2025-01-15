Intel "Performance Tips" Published For Optimal Linux Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 January 2025 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Added today to the Mesa documentation for the open-source Intel OpenGL/Vulkan drivers used on Linux systems is a set of "performance tips" for ensuring an optimal Intel Linux graphics 3D accelerated experience.

Intel graphics driver engineer Caleb Callaway landed the set of recommendations for those using Intel GPUs on Linux systems. The just-added documentation notes:
Performance Tips for Intel GPUs

- Keep the system updated with the latest kernel and Mesa versions.

- Ensure SoC firmware is up-to-date. These firmware updates currently require installing the Windows graphics driver; firmware updates via `fwupd` are in progress.

- Use Wayland where possible, as it supports additional modifiers for better performance.

- For [Meteor Lake] and newer integrated GPUs, disable VT-d if virtualization is not needed.

- For discrete GPUs:
+ Enable `ReBAR`
+ Enable `ASPM`

The Intel performance tips aren't particularly surprising for experienced Linux users... Generally most important is just ensuring you are running the very latest Linux kernel and Mesa code. Plus nice seeing them recommend Wayland for best performance. For those with Intel discrete graphics cards, ReBAR and Active State Power Management (ASPM) remain very important across both Windows and Linux.

From the Intel performance tips documentation, the exciting tid-bit I learned from it was:
"firmware updates via `fwupd` are in progress."

Great to see Intel working on graphics firmware updates via Fwupd/LVFS. In the past I've heard of Intel working on Fwupd support for their graphics cards but hadn't heard anything recently so nice to see this is still being pursued and will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

Intel Arc B580 graphics card


The Intel GPU performance tips for their Linux driver were added to Mesa today via this merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support Still Poses A Challenge For Linux Laptops
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands More Performance Optimizations Ahead Of The B570
Intel's Open Image Denoise Begins Preparing For Panther Lake Xe3 Graphics
Intel Xe Driver Adding "RPa" Frequency Reporting With Linux 6.14
Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver Merges Initial AV1 Decode Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund