Intel Posts New Linux Kernel Patches To "Hide The Disgusting Turds"

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 April 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT. 13 Comments
INTEL
No, it's not at all an April Fools' Joke or anything along those lines... An Intel open-source engineer just posted the patch series entitled "hide the disgusting turds" for the Linux kernel.

This patch series addresses the frustration Linus Torvalds was venting over last week with the new Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) code merged for the Linux 6.15 cycle. Linus Torvalds' colorful commentary on the matter was detailed first on Phoronix last week within Torvalds Frustrated Over "Disgusting" Testing "Turd" DRM Code Landing In Linux 6.15. See that for the background information on the matter if you haven't already.

Intel patch subject


Jani Nikula of Intel just posted the [PATCH 0/5] hdrtest: hide the disgusting turds patch series and commented:
"Hide all the disgusting turds in .hdrtest subdirectories in the build tree, and put the extra drm build-time checks behind a kconfig option."

The "DRM_DISABLE_EXTRA_BUILD_CHECKS" is the option allowing for disabling these build-time checks that generated the "turds" Linus Torvalds spoke of last week. Thus just the DRM developers and those doing continuous integration (CI) testing will be exposed to these new file fragments. The Kconfig DRM_DISABLE_EXTRA_BUILD_CHECKS text describes the option as:
"The DRM subsystem contains additional build-time checks, primarily aimed at DRM developers and CI systems. The checks may be overzealous. They may slow down or fail the build altogether. They may create excessive dependency files in the tree. They should not be enabled for regular builds, and thus they are disabled by default."

Once these patches are okay'ed they should be picked up by Linus Torvalds for improving the Linux 6.15 kernel build experience.
13 Comments
Related News
Linux 7.4 To Enable Intel Instruction Timeout For Fending Off TDX VM DoS Attacks
Intel LLM-Scaler-vLLM PV 1.5 Brings Big Improvements
Intel Nova Lake S & Nova Lake P To Support SR-IOV With Xe Graphics
Intel ISPC 1.32 Released With AVX10.2 & APX Support, Even AMD Zen 6 Too
Intel Announces The GPU D Series For Crescent Island
Intel Posts Updated Linux Driver Code For HDMI 2.1 FRL On Meteor Lake & Newer
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster