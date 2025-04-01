Intel Posts New Linux Kernel Patches To "Hide The Disgusting Turds"
No, it's not at all an April Fools' Joke or anything along those lines... An Intel open-source engineer just posted the patch series entitled "hide the disgusting turds" for the Linux kernel.
This patch series addresses the frustration Linus Torvalds was venting over last week with the new Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) code merged for the Linux 6.15 cycle. Linus Torvalds' colorful commentary on the matter was detailed first on Phoronix last week within Torvalds Frustrated Over "Disgusting" Testing "Turd" DRM Code Landing In Linux 6.15. See that for the background information on the matter if you haven't already.
Jani Nikula of Intel just posted the [PATCH 0/5] hdrtest: hide the disgusting turds patch series and commented:
"Hide all the disgusting turds in .hdrtest subdirectories in the build tree, and put the extra drm build-time checks behind a kconfig option."
The "DRM_DISABLE_EXTRA_BUILD_CHECKS" is the option allowing for disabling these build-time checks that generated the "turds" Linus Torvalds spoke of last week. Thus just the DRM developers and those doing continuous integration (CI) testing will be exposed to these new file fragments. The Kconfig DRM_DISABLE_EXTRA_BUILD_CHECKS text describes the option as:
"The DRM subsystem contains additional build-time checks, primarily aimed at DRM developers and CI systems. The checks may be overzealous. They may slow down or fail the build altogether. They may create excessive dependency files in the tree. They should not be enabled for regular builds, and thus they are disabled by default."
Once these patches are okay'ed they should be picked up by Linus Torvalds for improving the Linux 6.15 kernel build experience.
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