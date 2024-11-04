Intel Panther Lake Display Support Squeezing Into Linux 6.13
Queued up over the past month into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.13 kernel cycle has been initial support for Xe3 graphics to be found with Panther Lake processors. The initial Xe3 graphics driver support patches have been trickling in while the final drm-intel-next pull ahead of the Linux 6.13 merge window has readied support for actually being able to light up a display connected to Xe3 LPD graphics with Panther Lake.
The Intel Panther Lake integrated graphics support is still being treated as early-stage, experimental code for Linux 6.13 hidden behind the "force_probe" parameter with these next-gen processors not due out for another year. But squeezing in today to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem's "-next" branch in time for Linux 6.13 is being able to light up a display when connected to Xe3 graphics.
Intel Linux engineer Jani Nikula commented in today's drm-intel-next pull request:
"The final drm-intel-next pull towards v6.13. The big item is Pantherlake display enabling. The platform itself is only supported by the xe driver, but display support comes from i915 display.
We're also making continuous progress on separating i915 display from i915 core code, but this requires quite a bit of refactoring. Eventually this will make "i915 display" more clearly a shared "Intel display" for both i915 and xe."
In addition to the Panther Lake Xe3 LPD display enabling this pull also enables DBUF overlap detection for Lunar Lake and later, fast set mode on HDR info-frame changes, and a variety of different fixes and code improvements.
The Linux 6.13 merge window will be opening up later this month while the stable Linux 6.13 kernel won't be out until February. With Linux 6.13 the Panther Lake support is off to a nice start.
Add A Comment