Intel Panther Lake Audio Support Coming With Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 June 2024 at 04:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
While Intel Panther Lake processors aren't expected until at least mid-2025, with Intel open-source Linux engineers already having much of the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake support in order (the main Lunar Lake area still being ironed out is the Xe2 graphics), work is slowly beginning on upstreaming Panther Lake support.

Queued this past week into the kernel sound subsystem's "for-next" code is the initial audio support for Panther Lake platforms. This Panther Lake audio support will in turn land with the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle.

This is just the start of Intel Panther Lake Linux upstreaming with much more code expected over the following kernel cycles. Enabling the Panther Lake audio support just requires a new PCI device ID (0xe428) within the Intel HDA driver and with the Intel DSP configuration side for Sound Open Firmware (SOF) it's taking the same code paths as Lunar Lake. So overall just a small start to the Intel Panther Lake enablement work to happen for the Linux kernel ahead of next year's product launch.

Intel Panther Lake audio patches for Linux


The Intel Panther Lake "PNL" audio patches are in sound.git's for-next Git branch until the Linux 6.11 merge window opens up in mid-July.
