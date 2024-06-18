Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Panther Lake Audio Support Coming With Linux 6.11
Queued this past week into the kernel sound subsystem's "for-next" code is the initial audio support for Panther Lake platforms. This Panther Lake audio support will in turn land with the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle.
This is just the start of Intel Panther Lake Linux upstreaming with much more code expected over the following kernel cycles. Enabling the Panther Lake audio support just requires a new PCI device ID (0xe428) within the Intel HDA driver and with the Intel DSP configuration side for Sound Open Firmware (SOF) it's taking the same code paths as Lunar Lake. So overall just a small start to the Intel Panther Lake enablement work to happen for the Linux kernel ahead of next year's product launch.
The Intel Panther Lake "PNL" audio patches are in sound.git's for-next Git branch until the Linux 6.11 merge window opens up in mid-July.