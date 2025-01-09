Intel PMT Telemetry Now Available For Battlemage Graphics Cards

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 January 2025 at 07:00 AM EST.
INTEL
The Intel PMT open-source software support has now been updated for Platform Monitoring Technology Telemetry with the new Battlemage discrete graphics cards.

The Intel PMT telemetry support is a means of standardizing telemetry across client, server, and other product lines with uniform discovery, aggregating of system information, and other information for hardware health monitoring. Intel PMT standardizes a lot to make hardware management and monitoring much easier across different Intel products.

With this merge now landing for the Intel PMT project, there is now Battlemage graphics card support in place. There is now working telemetry decoding support for the Battlemage OOBMSM X2 aggregators and PUNIT aggregator. This includes various hardware counters, residency time metrics, voltage details, and other information.

Intel Battlemage box


Those interested can grab the latest Intel PMT user-space bits via Intel-PMT on GitHub.
