Intel Releases New CPU Microcode For Two New Security Advisories
It's the second Tuesday of the month and this Patch Tuesday brings new CPU microcode for mitigating the latest Intel processor security vulnerabilities and updates to some previously disclosed issues.
The new CPU microcode published today mitigates for Intel SA-01101 as a medium severity denial of service vulnerability. Some 4th and 5th Gen Xeon Scalable processors may allow for denial of service conditions while the new firmware will address those issues around faulty finite state machines (FSMs) within the hardware logic.
The other new one is Intel SA-01079 as a "high" severity privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Intel Xeon CPUs with Software Guard Extensions (SGX). Improper condition checks within Intel Xeon CPUs with SGX could allow privilege escalation via local access.
There are also updates for the previously disclosed Intel SA-01097 and SA-01103 advisories. Today's Intel CPU microcode drop also fixes a variety of functional issues for Intel Core Ultra CPUs, 12th / 13th / 14th Gen Core, and 3rd / 4th / 5th Gen Xeon Scalable processors plus Xeon D-1700 / D-1800 / D-2700 processors.
The new Intel CPU microcode binaries are out now on GitHub.
