Intel Nova Lake S & Nova Lake P To Support SR-IOV With Xe Graphics
A patch has been posted to the Linux kernel mailing list by an Intel engineer confirming that Nova Lake S and Nova Lake P processors with integrated graphics will support SR-IOV in conjunction with the Xe kernel graphics driver.
As good news for those wanting to make use of Intel integrated graphics in a virtualized environment, Nova Lake P and Nova Lake S integrated graphics are said to support Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV). Less surprisingly, the Intel Crescent Island hardware now known as the Intel GPU D Series is also seeing SR-IOV support added into the Xe VFIO code as part of this same patch.
"Crescent Island (CRI), Nova Lake-S (NVL-S) and Nova Lake-P (NVL-P) support SR-IOV in the Xe driver. Add their PCI IDs to the xe-vfio-pci device table, so that the generated vfio_pci module aliases allow userspace to select this variant driver for their VFs."
The patch is out for review on the Linux kernel mailing list. Given the timing ahead of Linux 7.4's merge window next week and the DRM-Next cut-off having passed, this patch may wait until the v7.5 kernel cycle unless it's submitted as a early "fix" for Linux v7.4.
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