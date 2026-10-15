Intel Nova Lake S & Nova Lake P To Support SR-IOV With Xe Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 October 2026 at 05:04 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
A patch has been posted to the Linux kernel mailing list by an Intel engineer confirming that Nova Lake S and Nova Lake P processors with integrated graphics will support SR-IOV in conjunction with the Xe kernel graphics driver.

As good news for those wanting to make use of Intel integrated graphics in a virtualized environment, Nova Lake P and Nova Lake S integrated graphics are said to support Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV). Less surprisingly, the Intel Crescent Island hardware now known as the Intel GPU D Series is also seeing SR-IOV support added into the Xe VFIO code as part of this same patch.
"Crescent Island (CRI), Nova Lake-S (NVL-S) and Nova Lake-P (NVL-P) support SR-IOV in the Xe driver. Add their PCI IDs to the xe-vfio-pci device table, so that the generated vfio_pci module aliases allow userspace to select this variant driver for their VFs."

The patch is out for review on the Linux kernel mailing list. Given the timing ahead of Linux 7.4's merge window next week and the DRM-Next cut-off having passed, this patch may wait until the v7.5 kernel cycle unless it's submitted as a early "fix" for Linux v7.4.

Nova Lake SRIOV confirmed

1 Comment
Related News
Linux 7.4 To Enable Intel Instruction Timeout For Fending Off TDX VM DoS Attacks
Intel LLM-Scaler-vLLM PV 1.5 Brings Big Improvements
Intel ISPC 1.32 Released With AVX10.2 & APX Support, Even AMD Zen 6 Too
Intel Announces The GPU D Series For Crescent Island
Intel Posts Updated Linux Driver Code For HDMI 2.1 FRL On Meteor Lake & Newer
The Importance Of Intel's LPMD For Linux Gaming Performance & Power Efficiency
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster