Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Temporarily No Longer Identifies As "Intel" For CP2077

As a temporary workaround for helping recent versions of Cyberpunk 2077 to run on Linux under Valve's Steam Play with Intel Arc Graphics, Intel's open-source Mesa driver is temporarily no longer identifying as "Intel" graphics via its graphics vendor ID in order to workaround an issue.

Recently the Cyberpunk 2077 game enables Intel's XeSS upscaling tech when running this popular Windows game on Intel GPUs. Unfortunately for Intel's ANV Mesa driver under Linux, the game ends up crashing within Intel's XeSS library code.

So until that XeSS crash can be figured out and picked up by a future Cyberpunk 2077 update, for now the Intel Vulkan Linux driver is taking the step of pretending not to be Intel graphics in order for the game to fall-back to the cross-vendor XeSS code path that doesn't crash.

Intel Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot


This commit today to Mesa 23.2-devel adds the "force_vk_vendor" infrastructure for DriConf to allow overriding the exposed graphics vendor ID and then adds a Mesa default entry to override Intel's vendor ID entry when the Cyberpunk2077.exe executable is running on Linux.

This force_vk_vendor feature functionality may be useful as well for working around other driver/vendor-specific bugs in the future while for now the only immediate user is for working around Intel XeSS crashes in Cyberpunk 2077 by pretending to not be Intel graphics.
