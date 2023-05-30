Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Temporarily No Longer Identifies As "Intel" For CP2077
Recently the Cyberpunk 2077 game enables Intel's XeSS upscaling tech when running this popular Windows game on Intel GPUs. Unfortunately for Intel's ANV Mesa driver under Linux, the game ends up crashing within Intel's XeSS library code.
So until that XeSS crash can be figured out and picked up by a future Cyberpunk 2077 update, for now the Intel Vulkan Linux driver is taking the step of pretending not to be Intel graphics in order for the game to fall-back to the cross-vendor XeSS code path that doesn't crash.
This commit today to Mesa 23.2-devel adds the "force_vk_vendor" infrastructure for DriConf to allow overriding the exposed graphics vendor ID and then adds a Mesa default entry to override Intel's vendor ID entry when the Cyberpunk2077.exe executable is running on Linux.
This force_vk_vendor feature functionality may be useful as well for working around other driver/vendor-specific bugs in the future while for now the only immediate user is for working around Intel XeSS crashes in Cyberpunk 2077 by pretending to not be Intel graphics.