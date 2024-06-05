Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel NPU Library v1.2 Adds Int4 Support & Performance Optimizations
The Intel NPU Library makes it easy to exploit the potential of the NPU hardware on systems with the IVPU kernel driver present. Thanks to this library, in just a few lines of Python code it's possible to perform matrix multiplication on the NPU, compiling PyTorch models for the NPU, and even run Tiny Llama on the NPU.
With today's v1.2 update, there is now int4 support plumbed into this library. In addition to now working with int4 data types, the Intel NPU Library 1.2 offers new backend performance optimizations, Scalar Dot Production Attention (SDPA) NPU kernel support, and persistent compilation handling.
Downloads and more details on the Intel NPU Library 1.2 release via GitHub.