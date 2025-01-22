Intel Calls For More Modular PC Designs, Easier Component Replacement/Upgrades

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 January 2025
In an Intel blog post today they outlined their desire for a more modular PC design to enhance repairability and reduce e-waste. It's very much along similar lines of the Framework Computer upgradeable and easily serviceable laptops. With some luck hopefully we will be seeing more modular PC designs moving forward.

In the lengthy Intel blog post they cite the growing e-waste problem and that more modular PC design goals can help address it by making it easier to repair and upgrade existing platforms. Adopting a modular PC design would lead to a reduced carbon footprint, more scalable systems, support the right-to-repair effort, seamless upgrades, more cost optimized, and easier product SKU management.

Here are some of Intel's graphics from today's post:

Intel modular slide


Intel modular slide


With Framework laptops you have replaceable motherboards and some ports while with Intel's proposed modular design, I/O modules and more system scalability would be a possibility. If it's a cross-vendor standard it would also open up the doors to much broader interoperability.

The Intel post concludes with:
"As we continue to lead the way, our focus has shifted towards integrating sustainability into the core of our product design and business philosophy. Our latest proposal for a modular PC architecture is a testament to this enduring commitment. By developing a new approach to system design that allows for easy upgrades and component replacements, we aim to significantly extend the usable life of computing devices, thereby reducing electronic waste and promoting a more sustainable consumption model. By working closely with our customers and partners, we hope to transform the way PCs are designed and help shape the future of computing."

See the post in full at community.intel.com.
