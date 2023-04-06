Intel Carries Out More Meteor Lake Graphics Enablement For Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 April 2023 at 08:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel today submitted their final batch of "drm-intel-gt-next" feature changes that they have planned for the upcoming Linux 6.4 kernel cycle.

For weeks now Intel engineers have been submitting new feature code for queuing in DRM-Next and today marks the last set of GT patches they want in for this next kernel version with the merge window set to open around the end of April following the Linux 6.3 stable debut. A major theme in recent months has been on enabling the integrated graphics support for Meteor Lake processors. The Meteor Lake graphics will have similar hardware capabilities to what is found now with DG2/Alchemist class discrete graphics.

With today's pull request the standalone media units for Meteor Lake graphics is in place along with various other "MTL" changes. As of Linux 6.4 the Meteor Lake graphics support still is treated as experimental / behind the force probe option, but it's looking like the enablement is getting squared away. Given the timing of the first Meteor Lake processors expected later in the year, hopefully for Linux 6.5 is where we'll see Meteor Lake graphics promoted to stable / enabled by default.


This pull request also has a BAR resizing force-wake fix, more robust GuC firmware loading, some error/bug fixes, and other random last minute changes.

See this pull request for the full list of Intel GT patches for the week heading to Linux 6.4.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Vulkan Driver Squeezes In A Few More Performance Optimizations For Mesa 23.1
Intel Posts Xe DRM Scheduler Patches For Review
Intel Prepares AMX-COMPLEX Support For GCC & LLVM Compilers
Intel IAA 2.0 Accelerator Preparations Coming With Linux 6.4
Intel oneDNN 3.1 Further Optimizing For Sapphire Rapids, Starts Tuning For Sierra Forest
Intel Data Center & AI Update 2023: Sierra Forest & Granite Rapids On Track
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
MSI Laptops To Enjoy Better Linux Support Beginning With The 6.4 Kernel