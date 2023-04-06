Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Carries Out More Meteor Lake Graphics Enablement For Linux 6.4
For weeks now Intel engineers have been submitting new feature code for queuing in DRM-Next and today marks the last set of GT patches they want in for this next kernel version with the merge window set to open around the end of April following the Linux 6.3 stable debut. A major theme in recent months has been on enabling the integrated graphics support for Meteor Lake processors. The Meteor Lake graphics will have similar hardware capabilities to what is found now with DG2/Alchemist class discrete graphics.
With today's pull request the standalone media units for Meteor Lake graphics is in place along with various other "MTL" changes. As of Linux 6.4 the Meteor Lake graphics support still is treated as experimental / behind the force probe option, but it's looking like the enablement is getting squared away. Given the timing of the first Meteor Lake processors expected later in the year, hopefully for Linux 6.5 is where we'll see Meteor Lake graphics promoted to stable / enabled by default.
This pull request also has a BAR resizing force-wake fix, more robust GuC firmware loading, some error/bug fixes, and other random last minute changes.
See this pull request for the full list of Intel GT patches for the week heading to Linux 6.4.