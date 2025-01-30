Intel Linux Graphics Driver Merges "Major Improvement" For Xe3 With VRT Support

"This MR adds support for VRT which is one of the major improvements introduced in the Xe3 ISA. In short it allows EU threads to use a variable number of registers that can be specified by the driver in a pipelined fashion for each shader stage. While using this feature up to 256 GRF registers can be used per thread at the cost of reducing the number of threads that can execute concurrently in the same EU -- Or conversely, a number of registers lower than 128 GRF can be allocated per thread, which allows the EU to execute a larger number of threads concurrently.



This has two primary benefits: On the one hand the amount of spilling is vastly reduced (spills drop by ~95% and fills by ~48% on shader-db, spills drop by ~86% and fills by ~76% on fossil-db) which is expected to reduce bandwidth consumption and improve performance at run-time, and OTOH the ability to compile a SIMD32 variant of most shaders allows for a more compile time-efficient heuristic to be used for SIMD width selection."

"This reduces the compilation time for a whole run of shader-db by ~15%, and the runtime of fossil-db by ~20% (both figures on Xe3, the spill and fill count improvements reported above are still approximately accurate)."

The open-source Intel Linux Mesa graphics driver code has merged support for a "major improvement" found with next-gen Xe3 graphics... Variable Register Thread (VRT) as one of the nifty features that will help with Intel integrated and discrete graphics performance.Variable Register Thread is a new feature of Xe3 and is described within the Intel Mesa merge request as:That sounds quite exciting on its own especially with the sharply reduced register spilling. For some insight as to the impact with Xe3 VRT, the merge request ended with noting:Around a 15% reduction in compiling the whole mess of shaders within shader-db and then around a 30% runtime improvement for all the shader execution tests within Fossil-DB is very significant.