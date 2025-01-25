Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 Released With Battlemage Video Encode

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 January 2025 at 03:27 PM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
The Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release was tagged this Saturday as the quarterly update to Intel's open-source Video Acceleration API (VA-API) driver for Linux systems.

The Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release builds off the initial Battlemage support from the 2024Q3 release to now include video encode support too on Battlemage. The Intel Arc B570 and Arc B580 graphics cards are released so far and with this updated open-source VA-API driver you can now enjoyed accelerated video encode.

Intel Arc B570


For Battlemage there is VA-API encoding with this driver for AVC, JPEG, HEVC 8-bit and 10-bit, and AV1 8-bit and 10-bit. Battlemage also has decode only support currently for MPEG-2, VP8, HEVC 12-bit, and VP9. Unlike Lunar Lake, Battlemage does not support H.266 / VVC decode.

In addition to the Battlemage encode support upstream, the Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release also has a number of AV1 fixes in general, AV1 ARGB encode support, and other video coding fixes.

The updated Intel Media Driver can be downloaded from GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Calls For More Modular PC Designs, Easier Component Replacement/Upgrades
Important Changes To Intel TDX Coming With Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 Thermal Drivers Get Ready For Intel Panther Lake
Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q4 Adds Battlemage GPU Support
Intel Tofino P4 Software Open-Sourced Years Later
Intel THC Drivers To Be Submitted For Linux 6.14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Many Exciting Features & New Hardware Support Expected For Linux 6.14
Year Of The BSD Desktop? There's Going To Be A BSD Desktop Conference At Least
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
Fedora 42 Boot Splash Screen Looks To Workaround GPU Drivers Taking Too Long To Load
KDE Developers Fixing "Record Amounts Of Bugs" Following Plasma 6.3 Beta