Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 Released With Battlemage Video Encode

The Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release was tagged this Saturday as the quarterly update to Intel's open-source Video Acceleration API (VA-API) driver for Linux systems.The Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release builds off the initial Battlemage support from the 2024Q3 release to now include video encode support too on Battlemage . The Intel Arc B570 and Arc B580 graphics cards are released so far and with this updated open-source VA-API driver you can now enjoyed accelerated video encode.

For Battlemage there is VA-API encoding with this driver for AVC, JPEG, HEVC 8-bit and 10-bit, and AV1 8-bit and 10-bit. Battlemage also has decode only support currently for MPEG-2, VP8, HEVC 12-bit, and VP9. Unlike Lunar Lake, Battlemage does not support H.266 / VVC decode.In addition to the Battlemage encode support upstream, the Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release also has a number of AV1 fixes in general, AV1 ARGB encode support, and other video coding fixes.The updated Intel Media Driver can be downloaded from GitHub