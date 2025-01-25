Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 Released With Battlemage Video Encode
The Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release was tagged this Saturday as the quarterly update to Intel's open-source Video Acceleration API (VA-API) driver for Linux systems.
The Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release builds off the initial Battlemage support from the 2024Q3 release to now include video encode support too on Battlemage. The Intel Arc B570 and Arc B580 graphics cards are released so far and with this updated open-source VA-API driver you can now enjoyed accelerated video encode.
For Battlemage there is VA-API encoding with this driver for AVC, JPEG, HEVC 8-bit and 10-bit, and AV1 8-bit and 10-bit. Battlemage also has decode only support currently for MPEG-2, VP8, HEVC 12-bit, and VP9. Unlike Lunar Lake, Battlemage does not support H.266 / VVC decode.
In addition to the Battlemage encode support upstream, the Intel Media Driver 2024Q4 release also has a number of AV1 fixes in general, AV1 ARGB encode support, and other video coding fixes.
The updated Intel Media Driver can be downloaded from GitHub.
