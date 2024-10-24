Intel Media Stack Updated With Full Support For Lunar Lake, Initial Battlemage Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 October 2024 at 06:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel today released the Intel Media Driver 2024Q3 release to provide updated Video Acceleration API (VA-API) support for Linux systems along with an updated oneVPL GPU Runtime.

The Intel Media Driver 2024Q3 release has full support now for the recently launched Lunar Lake processors with their Xe2 hardware found in the Core Ultra 200V laptops. The 2024Q3 release also provides initial support for Battlemage as the upcoming Xe2 discrete GPUs. The Battlemage support is being treated as "initial" in this driver release while the VA-API support for Lunar Lake is now considered "full" support.

No VVC for Battlemage matrix


While Lunar Lake has initial support for hardware-accelerated video decoding of VVC/H.266, the Battlemage graphics cards do not support VVC as confirmed via the Intel Media Driver feature matrix. The current Intel Media Driver for Battlemage is also only supporting video decoding without any hardware encoding.

This quarter's Intel Media Driver release also has a number of bug fixes, improved the de-interlace video processing filter, and various other changes. The Intel Media Driver 2024Q3 release can be downloaded on GitHub.

The oneVPL GPU Runtime 2024Q3 release was also posted to GitHub with the full support for Lunar Lake and initial Battlemage support. Plus various other fixes, Y210 format support for media copy, and more.
