Intel Media Driver 2026Q3 Introduces Crescent Island Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 September 2026 at 06:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Released overnight was the Intel Media Driver 2026Q3 stack for providing the latest open-source video encode/decode capabilities on Intel integrated/discrete graphics hardware. Most notable with the new release is rolling out Crescent Island support.

Crescent Island is the much anticipated enterprise AI accelerator on the way from Intel. Crescent Island is based on Xe3LP and with lots of LPDDR5X memory. For months we have seen the Crescent Island bring-up within the Intel Xe kernel driver, the Intel Compute Runtime, and related driver code. Now with the Intel Media Driver 2026Q3 stack we see it's going to be ready with video acceleration too.

CRI


The Crescent Island platform support includes video decoding, video encoding, and video processing. The feature matrix hasn't been updated yet for Crescent Island but the support should be roughly on-par with that of Panther Lake and Nova Lake for video capabilities.

The 2026Q3 release besides introducing Crescent Island "CRI" only notes the other change in this version being cumulative AV1 decode slice-count validation and fixed out-of-bounds handling in VVC slice.

Along with that VA-API media driver update was the VPL GPU Runtime 2026Q3 release. There is also the Crescent Island support plus adding Wildcat Lake to the Panther Lake platform family. The HEVC encoding RAB ref structure was also adjusted for better video quality.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Ready With A Big Improvement For Battlemage With Linux 7.4
Intel Iris Open-Source Driver Now Supports Efficient 64-bit Addressing Mode
Intel Optimization Zone 1.2 Released With New Guides & Recommendations
Intel Delivers A Significant Memory Hotplugging Performance Optimization For Linux
Intel Developing Their DXVK-IGDEXT For Improved Linux Gaming On Arc Graphics
Intel Xe Driver For Linux 7.4 Adds vRAM Health Check, Degraded Memory Handling
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
Linux 7.4 To Introduce Initial Device Trees For Apple M4, A18 Pro For MacBook Neo
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
MM Change Slated For Linux 7.4 Yields +22904539.81% In One Metric, More Modest Wins In Others
EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced
AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform OS Updated With ROCm 10.0, Linux 7.2
Linux Kernel's LZ4 Compression Code Being Resynced For Better Performance & Cleanliness