Intel Media Driver 2026Q3 Introduces Crescent Island Support
Released overnight was the Intel Media Driver 2026Q3 stack for providing the latest open-source video encode/decode capabilities on Intel integrated/discrete graphics hardware. Most notable with the new release is rolling out Crescent Island support.
Crescent Island is the much anticipated enterprise AI accelerator on the way from Intel. Crescent Island is based on Xe3LP and with lots of LPDDR5X memory. For months we have seen the Crescent Island bring-up within the Intel Xe kernel driver, the Intel Compute Runtime, and related driver code. Now with the Intel Media Driver 2026Q3 stack we see it's going to be ready with video acceleration too.
The Crescent Island platform support includes video decoding, video encoding, and video processing. The feature matrix hasn't been updated yet for Crescent Island but the support should be roughly on-par with that of Panther Lake and Nova Lake for video capabilities.
The 2026Q3 release besides introducing Crescent Island "CRI" only notes the other change in this version being cumulative AV1 decode slice-count validation and fixed out-of-bounds handling in VVC slice.
Along with that VA-API media driver update was the VPL GPU Runtime 2026Q3 release. There is also the Crescent Island support plus adding Wildcat Lake to the Panther Lake platform family. The HEVC encoding RAB ref structure was also adjusted for better video quality.
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