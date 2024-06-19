Linux Patches Posted For Intel Lunar Lake DLVR Support

Written by Michael Larabel on 19 June 2024
While it looked like all of the Intel Lunar Lake support was wrapped up with the first of these next-gen Core Ultra laptops set to debut next quarter and the Panther Lake bring-up for Linux has begun, it looks like there may be some stragglers still around Lunar Lake. Sent out today was the patch series enabling DLVR (Digital Linear Voltage Regulator) support for these upcoming mobile SoCs.

Digital Linear Voltage Regulator is a feature of Meteor Lake (and initially found in Raptor Lake but disabled) as an additional voltage regulator that can help in reducing the power consumption of the processor.

The patch series today for the Linux kernel extends the int340x_thermal driver for dealing with Lunar Lake's DLVR. Lunar Lake's DLVR behaves the same as with Meteor Lake and Arow Lake but with different MMIO offsets and bit positions compared to the existing DLVR driver support.

Intel Lunar Lake slide


This patch series for the Intel Lunar Lake DLVR support is now out for review. Ideally it will be merged for the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle but still cutting it close to launch-day for any initial Lunar Lake laptops next quarter looking for optimal Linux support.
