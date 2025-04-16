Intel's Newest Linux Driver Being Worked On For The Kernel: iXD

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 April 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel open-source software engineers last week posted a set of patches for a new driver: iXD. The three letter acronym party continues and this time even more difficult to decipher than some of their other obscure driver names.

Intel iXD? This new driver is for supporting the Control Plane PCI Function on Intel E2100 and newer IPUs and FNICs. The iXD driver is to take a prime role with their Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) and Fabric Channel NICs (FNICs). The patch series from Intel engineer Larysa Zaremba explains:
"This patch series adds the iXD driver, which supports the Intel(R) Control Plane PCI Function on Intel E2100 and later IPUs and FNICs. It facilitates a centralized control over multiple IDPF PFs/VFs/SFs exposed by the same card. The reason for the separation is to be able to offload the control plane to the host different from where the data plane is running.

This is the first phase in the release of this driver where we implement the initialization of the core PCI driver. Subsequent phases will implement advanced features like usage of idpf ethernet aux device, link management, NVM update via devlink, switchdev port representors, data and exception path, flow rule programming, etc."

The Intel iXD driver code builds upon Intel Data Path Function (IDPF) driver. Much of the driver development focus at this time is around the Intel E2100 IPUs.

Intel IPU E2100


Should this Intel Control Plane PCI Function IPU/FNIC driver be of interest to your computing needs, learn more via this patch series currently under review on the Linux kernel mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel IPU8 Support Upstreamed In Linux 7.4 For Nova Lake Laptops
Dynamic PAMT Merged For Linux 7.4 To Help Intel Servers Save Precious RAM
Intel & AMD Now Collaborating On Software Optimizations With PyTorch/oneDNN
Intel Working To Add XMX-Accelerated XeSS To Valve's Steam Play (Proton)
It Turns Out Intel TDX Doesn't Need So Much Cache Flushing
Linux 7.4 To Enable Intel Instruction Timeout For Fending Off TDX VM DoS Attacks
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC
Linux 7.4 Workqueue Changes Bring A "10 To 100 Times Faster" Optimization