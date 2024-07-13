Patch Posted For Finally Reporting Intel Graphics Card Fan Speeds Under Linux

A patch posted for the Intel i915 kernel graphics driver finally allows for fan speed reporting with Arc Graphics and other Intel discrete graphics cards under Linux.For those wanting to monitor the Intel graphics card fan speed under Linux, that ability is finally coming thanks to a patch posted on Friday for wiring up the hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem reporting of the GPU fan speed. In turn using lm-sensors or reading from sysfs directly allows for finding out the graphics card fan speed in RPMs and goes along with existing HWMON reporting capabilities for Intel GPUs around power consumption.

It's a 71 line patch for getting the long-awaited Intel graphics card fan speed reporting under Linux. The patch is coming too late for making it into the imminent v6.11 kernel merge window but will then likely be ready in hopes of Linux v6.12.