Intel Joins The PyTorch Foundation

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 August 2023 at 01:54 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
As part of Intel's ongoing AI push, the company announced today they have joined the PyTorch Foundation as a premier member.

Intel has been contributing to PyTorch development now for five years and has helped optimize PyTorch for CPU inference performance and making various other optimizations to benefit AI performance on Intel processors. For example with PyTorch 2.0 Intel contributed optimized TorchInductor CPU FP32 inference, improved GNN in PyG for inference/training performance, optimized Int8 inference for x86 CPU platforms, and made use of the oneDNN Graph API to speed-up inference on CPUs.

PyTorch logo


Moving forward Intel will continue contributing to PyTorch development while now as a Premier member of the PyTorch Foundation.
"Intel is honored to join the PyTorch* Foundation as a Premier member, and we look forward to engaging with other industry leaders to collaborate on the open source PyTorch framework and ecosystem. We believe that PyTorch holds a pivotal place accelerating AI—it allows for fast application development to promote experimentation and innovation. Joining the PyTorch Foundation underscores Intel’s commitment to accelerate enhancements to the machine-learning framework with technical contributions and nurture its ecosystem.

Our contributions to PyTorch started in 2018. The vision: democratize access to AI through ubiquitous hardware and open software. In this blog, we highlight our ongoing efforts to advance PyTorch and its ecosystem, thus further enabling an “AI Everywhere” future that prioritizes innovation. We appreciate collaborating with our colleagues at Meta and other contributors from the open source community."

More details on Intel's latest AI move via Intel.com.
