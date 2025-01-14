Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support Still Poses A Challenge For Linux Laptops

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 January 2025 at 10:11 AM EST. 15 Comments
INTEL
Back in 2022 there were Linux kernel developers like Linux's second-in-command Greg Kroah-Hartman recommending that Intel Alder Lake laptops be avoided. This was due to the Intel web camera support in those new-at-the-time laptops yet to be properly upstreamed and relying on binary bits. Over time that Intel IPU6 MIPI camera support has seen portions of the code upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel and distributions like Fedora taking extra steps to make them work but still in 2025 those with newer Intel laptops boasting the latest web camera technology are often facing a challenging experience.

Hans de Goede of Red Hat has been the one on the Fedora side doing much of the bug wrangling and sorting out the Intel IPU6 web camera support for Fedora and also helping get the relevant bits upstream. While Fedora 41 shipped with initial IPU6 web camera support, it's still not completely ideal. Due to the assortment of different sensor and I/O expanders used with different laptops, the IPU6 web camera support under Linux isn't universally working. Hans put out a new blog post today outlining some of the recent bugs he's still been dealing with in this long IPU6 Linux journey.

There are fixes pending upstream for supporting the IPU6 web camera on the Dell XPS 9x40 models with the OV02C10 sensor as well as the Terra Pad 1262 V2. But there are a number of open issues still surrounding the IPU6 camera support on the Dell Latitude 7450, HP Spectre x360 14-EU0XXX / Spectre 16 Meteor Lake, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 16-F1XXX/891D, and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12.

There are also issues around the Lattice MIPI aggregator support for IPU6 web cameras, the lack of Lunar Lake MIPI camera / IPU7 CSI receiver support, and some IVSC driver issues.

Those interested in these known problems remaining around the Intel IPU6 web camera support on Linux can see Hans' blog post for these latest details.
15 Comments
Related News
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands More Performance Optimizations Ahead Of The B570
Intel's Open Image Denoise Begins Preparing For Panther Lake Xe3 Graphics
Intel Xe Driver Adding "RPa" Frequency Reporting With Linux 6.14
Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver Merges Initial AV1 Decode Support
More Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest Enablement Merged For Linux 6.13
12 Years After Haswell, Intel Open-Source Graphics Developers Still Make Occasional Fix
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund
Firefox 134 Available With Experimental HTML "autocorrect" Attribute