Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support Still Poses A Challenge For Linux Laptops
Back in 2022 there were Linux kernel developers like Linux's second-in-command Greg Kroah-Hartman recommending that Intel Alder Lake laptops be avoided. This was due to the Intel web camera support in those new-at-the-time laptops yet to be properly upstreamed and relying on binary bits. Over time that Intel IPU6 MIPI camera support has seen portions of the code upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel and distributions like Fedora taking extra steps to make them work but still in 2025 those with newer Intel laptops boasting the latest web camera technology are often facing a challenging experience.
Hans de Goede of Red Hat has been the one on the Fedora side doing much of the bug wrangling and sorting out the Intel IPU6 web camera support for Fedora and also helping get the relevant bits upstream. While Fedora 41 shipped with initial IPU6 web camera support, it's still not completely ideal. Due to the assortment of different sensor and I/O expanders used with different laptops, the IPU6 web camera support under Linux isn't universally working. Hans put out a new blog post today outlining some of the recent bugs he's still been dealing with in this long IPU6 Linux journey.
There are fixes pending upstream for supporting the IPU6 web camera on the Dell XPS 9x40 models with the OV02C10 sensor as well as the Terra Pad 1262 V2. But there are a number of open issues still surrounding the IPU6 camera support on the Dell Latitude 7450, HP Spectre x360 14-EU0XXX / Spectre 16 Meteor Lake, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 16-F1XXX/891D, and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12.
There are also issues around the Lattice MIPI aggregator support for IPU6 web cameras, the lack of Lunar Lake MIPI camera / IPU7 CSI receiver support, and some IVSC driver issues.
Those interested in these known problems remaining around the Intel IPU6 web camera support on Linux can see Hans' blog post for these latest details.
