Intel Graphics Compiler Removes Support For Ice Lake & Older

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 November 2024 at 07:18 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
The Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) that is used by the Intel Compute Runtime for Level Zero and OpenCL GPU compute support as well as being depended upon by the Windows 3D driver stack has now removed platform support up to and including Ice Lake.

IGC 2.1.12 was released a few minutes ago and notably it removes platform support up to and including Ice Lake "Gen11" graphics. Only Tigerlake "Gen12" and newer graphics are supported for the IGC compiler with Intel's integrated and discrete graphics wares.

This move isn't entirely surprising given that Intel has phased out older graphics support on Windows. Last month's Intel Compute Runtime release also disabled support for Ice Lake and older as a prelude to IGC removing the support on the shader compiler side.

Ice Lake and other Intel older laptops


Intel Ice Lake was a nice step-up from the Gen9 graphics days but alas Intel is now clearing out that Gen11 and older graphics support.

Removing older platform support


Ice Lake and older graphics support remains within the Intel i915 Linux kernel DRM driver as well as the Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers and there are no indications of Intel planning to remove older hardware support from those open-source graphics driver components. But for their compute stack it's now the end of the road on these older graphics generations.

The IGC 2.1.12 compiler release also drops the intel-igc-media package and is making other packaging/infrastructure changes. Downloads and more details on the updated Intel Graphics Compiler via GitHub.
1 Comment
