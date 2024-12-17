Intel IFS For Clearwater Forest & VSEC For Panther Lake Land In Linux 6.13
Merged yesterday as part of "fixes" to the Linux 6.13 were new Intel support additions for their next-generation Core Ultra and Xeon processors.
As just new device IDs needed to be added, working their way into the platform-drivers-x86 pull request this week were some support additions for Clearwater Forest as the next-gen successor to Sierra Forest as well as for Panther Lake as the successor to Lunar Lake.
On the Clearwater Forest side is adding support to the IFS driver for Intel's In-Field Scan functionality for running various silicon tests either prior to deploying new servers into production or as the silicon ages to look for any signs of defects.
Over on the Panther Lake side this week is adding support to the VSEC driver for the Vendor Specific Extended Capability (VSEC). The Intel VSEC code in turn is used for Platform Monitoring Technology, Crashlog and Telemetry, and related monitoring capabilities.
These device ID additions were merged yesterday with the set of platform-drivers-x86 fixes. Also squeezing into that pull request is adding support for the Alienware M16 R1 AMD system to the Alienware-WMI driver.
