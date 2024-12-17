Intel IFS For Clearwater Forest & VSEC For Panther Lake Land In Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 December 2024 at 06:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Merged yesterday as part of "fixes" to the Linux 6.13 were new Intel support additions for their next-generation Core Ultra and Xeon processors.

As just new device IDs needed to be added, working their way into the platform-drivers-x86 pull request this week were some support additions for Clearwater Forest as the next-gen successor to Sierra Forest as well as for Panther Lake as the successor to Lunar Lake.

On the Clearwater Forest side is adding support to the IFS driver for Intel's In-Field Scan functionality for running various silicon tests either prior to deploying new servers into production or as the silicon ages to look for any signs of defects.

Over on the Panther Lake side this week is adding support to the VSEC driver for the Vendor Specific Extended Capability (VSEC). The Intel VSEC code in turn is used for Platform Monitoring Technology, Crashlog and Telemetry, and related monitoring capabilities.

Platform VSEC IFS


These device ID additions were merged yesterday with the set of platform-drivers-x86 fixes. Also squeezing into that pull request is adding support for the Alienware M16 R1 AMD system to the Alienware-WMI driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora Linux Grappling With New vs. Old Intel Hardware Support For Compute Stack
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Intel P-State Energy Aware Scheduling Patches Updated For Lunar Lake
Intel Lands "Round Robin Strict" Driver Optimization For Helping Battlemage/Xe2
Intel Looking To Raise SPIR-V Backend To Becoming An Official LLVM Target
Intel Panther Lake & Clearwater Forest Power Management Patches For Linux 6.14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
Rust-Based, Memory-Safe PNG Decoders "Vastly Outperform" C-Based PNG Libraries