Intel IAA Crypto Compression Driver To Be Merged For Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 December 2023 at 06:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Set to be merged for the upcoming Linux 6.8 kernel cycle is the IAA crypto compression driver for allowing users of the Linux kernel's compression API to make use of the Intel Analytics Accelerator (IAA) found with Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids Xeon server processors.

The IAA accelerator has been supported under Linux since the debut of Sapphire Rapids one year ago, but it's been limited to user-space applications specifically targeting the IAA block with various early software adoption limitations. With Linux 6.8 there will be this driver that supports the kernel crypto API and can be used by kernel code targeting the API like Zswap and zRAM. The driver currently implements both sync and astnc versions of DEFLATE.

Intel has been working on this IAA kernel driver for months and it's shown very promising results:

IAA crypto speed


With Linux 6.8 this IAA kernel driver will be present for accelerating this in-kernel API. This past week the driver patches were queued into cryptodev-2.6.git by crypto subsystem maintainer Herbert Xu. In turn the Intel IAA crypto driver will be sent in for the Linux 6.8 merge window opening up at the start of 2024. Linux 6.8 stable in turn will be out around early March.

IAA Crypto Kconfig text


One of the pain points of IAA and the other Xeon accelerator IP does remain though: the initial setup is a bit of a nuisance and doesn't "just work" even for a simple single-user deployment. Per the iaa-crypto driver documentation from Intel:
"Because the IAA Compression Accelerator requires significant user setup in order to be used properly, this adds documentation on the iaa_crypto driver including setup, usage, and examples."

Hopefully moving forward they will continue to find ways to improve the IAA/accelerator setup process and to reduce that "significant user setup" to allow for these accelerators to be more easily leveraged on modern Intel Xeon Scalable servers. In any case seeing this IAA crypto driver set for mainline with Linux 6.8 is quite exciting and now opens up users of the in-kernel crypto API to tapping the Intel Analytics Accelerator potential.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Gaudi2's Linux Driver Support Is "Very Stable At This Point", Gaudi2C Device Added
Intel Lunar Lake Thunderbolt Support Being Prepped For Linux
Intel's New "Xe" Kernel Graphics Driver Submitted Ahead Of Linux 6.8
Intel VC-Intrinsics Updated With Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake & XeHPCVG Support
The Intel_Idle Linux Driver Prepares For Grand Ridge SoCs
Intel Announces Xeon E-2400 & Xeon D-1800/D-2800 CPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions
Power Management Bugs Hold Up Some Linux Laptops Due To Regulatory Requirements