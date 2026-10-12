Intel Announces The GPU D Series For Crescent Island
Intel announced today the GPU D Series for the enterprise-focused, inference-optimized GPU accelerators known to now as Crescent Island.
The Intel GPU D Series is being headlined by the Intel GPU D270 flagship model. The Intel GPU D Series is geared for agentic AI with 480GB of LPDDR5X per card, 350 Watt air-cooled rating, PCI Express 5.0 connectivity, 32 Xe3P cores, and 256 XMX Xe3P matrix engines.
The Linux driver support for Crescent Island has been coming along well upstream so should have great open-source, upstream support by the time these accelerators are shipping at scale.
More of the initial details on the intel GPU D Series can be found via the Intel.com product page.
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