Intel Announces The GPU D Series For Crescent Island

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 October 2026 at 04:53 PM EDT. 10 Comments
INTEL
Intel announced today the GPU D Series for the enterprise-focused, inference-optimized GPU accelerators known to now as Crescent Island.

The Intel GPU D Series is being headlined by the Intel GPU D270 flagship model. The Intel GPU D Series is geared for agentic AI with 480GB of LPDDR5X per card, 350 Watt air-cooled rating, PCI Express 5.0 connectivity, 32 Xe3P cores, and 256 XMX Xe3P matrix engines.

Intel GPU D Series 270


The Linux driver support for Crescent Island has been coming along well upstream so should have great open-source, upstream support by the time these accelerators are shipping at scale.

More of the initial details on the intel GPU D Series can be found via the Intel.com product page.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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