Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q3 Brings Lunar Lake & Arrow Lake Support

28 October 2024
Intel has issued their newest quarterly feature release of their FFmpeg Cartwheel, which is their developer staging area of new video acceleration related patches for Intel graphics hardware that they are working to upstream within the widely-used, open-source FFmpeg library.

Following last week's release of the Intel Media Driver update for the quarter with ironing out its Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake support, among other changes, the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q3 release is also now available.

Intel Arrow Lake


The FFmpeg Cartwheel update provides full support for the Lunar Lake (LNL) and Arrow Lake (ARL) platforms, the FFmpeg VA-API and QuickSync Video code now supports the new Intel Xe Linux kernel driver, alpha encode support for HEVC with FFmpeg-QSV, Screen Content Tool encode for AV1 with FFmpeg-QSV, and various other changes.
2024Q3:

- FFmpeg added Intel new LNL and ARL platforms support
- firstly added Windows OS ffmpeg-qsv on D3D11 support for Intel LNL and Gen12(TGL)+ platforms
- firstly added Windows OS ffmpeg-d3d11 (only decode) support for Intel LNL and Gen12(TGL)+ platforms
- ffmpeg-vaapi and ffmpeg-qsv supported Intel new XE driver
- ffmpeg-qsv enabled Alpha Encode for HEVC
- ffmpeg-qsv enabled Screen Content Tool encode for AV1
- ffmpeg-qsv added support for calculating encoded frame quality (MSE/PSNR)

Downloads and more details on the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q3 release via GitHub. Ultimately Intel aims for all these patches to be upstreamed in FFmpeg proper but is a process that takes time and thus these cartwheel releases make it easier to get out in the hands of Intel customers more quickly on Windows and Linux.
