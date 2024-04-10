Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q1 Brings New Filter To Transform Old Content

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 April 2024
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel is where they maintain their various yet-to-be-upstreamed patches for the FFmpeg multimedia library either to enhance/enable new Intel graphics hardware support or improve/add extra functionality to this widely-used open-source library. With the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q1 release they are shipping a new filter for dealing with older content as well as several other new features.

The Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel is effectively the staging grounds for all the shiny new multimedia features being worked on by Intel engineers until the work is upstreamed into FFmpeg. The Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel collection treats DG2/Alchemist and Meteor Lake integrated graphics back through Coffeelake and other Gen9 integrated graphics as their primary targets for video encode/decode and various post-processing features.

Intel Arc Graphics


With this week's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q1 release, there is a new ffmpeg-raisr filter, libtorch (PyTorch) is now a supported FFmpeg DNN backend, there is a new D3D12VA encoder, and more.
- Added new ffmpeg-raisr filter, which can be used by content creators and broadcasters to transform older content or user generated content created in non-digital and pre-high-definition (HD) formats into today's HD and 4K formats for use with NAS, Streaming and Video-on-Demand services

- ffmpeg-dnn added support of libtorch as dnn backend

- ffmpeg-vaapi added support of BLBRC(Block level bitrate control), which assigns different bitrate block by block

- ffmpeg-qsv changed default BRC mode to CQP

- ffmpeg added d3d12va encoder

- cartwheel-ffmpeg patches supported the latest ffmpeg 6.1.1 release

The Intel repository is currently tracking FFmpeg 6.1.1 and for this quarterly feature release hasn't been moved to the recently unveiled FFmpeg 7.0.

Downloads and more details on the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q1 feature release via GitHub.
