Intel software engineers overnight published their new quarterly release of the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel, the collection of the company's patches against this open-source multimedia library for enhancing the Intel GPU acceleration support while the patches work their way for upstream FFmpeg.The Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel remains the easiest way to have the best experience for Intel graphics with this widely-used multimedia library both in terms of features and performance. All of the latest Intel video encode/decode and video processing features are wired up with these patches for having a leading-edge video stack with Intel graphics hardware.For the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q4 release that just debuted, the only new patches this past quarter are for enabling Battlemage "BMG" graphics platform support. Since the 2024Q3 release was already Xe2 integrated graphics support for Lunar Lake while now the discrete Xe2 graphics with Battlemage are officially supported by these Intel patches.

The Battlemage graphics cards to debut so far are the Arc B580 and most recently the Arc B570 The Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q4 release can be downloaded from GitHub for enjoying the best Intel graphics video acceleration experience.