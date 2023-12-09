Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Graphics With Linux 6.8 To Add FDINFO Memory Stats, More Meteor Lake Workarounds
Sent out on Friday was the first batch of drm-intel-gt-next changes for the Linux 6.8 merge window. With this there is finally the code implementing FDINFO memory statistics printing for showing per-process vRAM usage reporting. This shows memory object utilization via this new DRM/driver-specific FDINFO interface.
This pull request also has more Intel Meteor Lake graphics workarounds, various workaround tweaks for DG2/Alchemist hardware, and random driver fixes.
There's also one new Arctic Sound M (ATS-M) device ID being added for Linux 6.8: 0x56C2. It's not yet clear what this new ATS-M device ID is for if it's a new product coming to market or just some different revision or so. It's being added to the list of Arctic Sound M150 IDs.
The full list of drm-intel-gt-next changes for this week can be found via this pull. More Intel DRM-Next GT changes are still expected ahead of the Linux 6.8 cycle kicking off in a few weeks.