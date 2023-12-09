Intel Graphics With Linux 6.8 To Add FDINFO Memory Stats, More Meteor Lake Workarounds

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 December 2023 at 09:10 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
In addition to Intel preparing to merge their new Xe kernel graphics driver into the mainline kernel potentially for Linux 6.8, their existing open-source Intel kernel graphics driver code continues to be improved upon and receiving new features.

Sent out on Friday was the first batch of drm-intel-gt-next changes for the Linux 6.8 merge window. With this there is finally the code implementing FDINFO memory statistics printing for showing per-process vRAM usage reporting. This shows memory object utilization via this new DRM/driver-specific FDINFO interface.

This pull request also has more Intel Meteor Lake graphics workarounds, various workaround tweaks for DG2/Alchemist hardware, and random driver fixes.

New Arctic Sound M


There's also one new Arctic Sound M (ATS-M) device ID being added for Linux 6.8: 0x56C2. It's not yet clear what this new ATS-M device ID is for if it's a new product coming to market or just some different revision or so. It's being added to the list of Arctic Sound M150 IDs.

The full list of drm-intel-gt-next changes for this week can be found via this pull. More Intel DRM-Next GT changes are still expected ahead of the Linux 6.8 cycle kicking off in a few weeks.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: "The Great Code Dedup"
Intel Will Submit New Xe Kernel Graphics Driver Soon - Likely For Linux 6.8
Intel's Linux CPU Temperature Driver Being Adapted To Handle 128+ CPU Cores
Intel CR 23.35.27191.9 Released As A Big Update To Their Open-Source GPU Compute Stack
Intel Appears On The Verge Of Some Exciting Performance Optimizations For Linux Distros
Intel Begins Readying Kernel Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 6.8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7
Using Miriway For Empowering Xfce / MATE / LXQt & Other Desktops With Wayland
Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly
Jolla's Former Management Acquires The Business