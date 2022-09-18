Intel Begins Working On Linux Support For Data Streaming Accelerator 2.0

18 September 2022
Back in 2019 is when Intel first detailed the Data Streaming Accelerator "DSA" and began working on the Linux enablement patches. The Intel DSA is designed to help accelerate streaming and transformation operations for storage, networking, and persistent memory. Finally the DSA is coming to market by way of being found within forthcoming Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors while the DSA 2.0 accelerator is already in the works for future processors.

Intel has been working on the Data Streaming Accelerator support the past three years and that has all come together ahead of Sapphire Rapids ramping up. DSA as a reminder is the replacement to Intel QuickData Technology.
Intel® DSA is a high-performance data copy and transformation accelerator that will be integrated in future Intel® processors, targeted for optimizing streaming data movement and transformation operations common with applications for high-performance storage, networking, persistent memory, and various data processing applications.

As it's been some time since last having anything to talk about with Intel DSA and with still waiting on Sapphire Rapids processors, you can (re)learn more about the technology via 01.org.


Intel's DSA Linux diagram.


On Saturday was the first time I saw Intel posting any patches around "DSA 2.0" and checking the kernel mailing list archives and Linux Git repositories does point to this indeed being the first Data Streaming Accelerator 2.0 enablement. Given the timing of the initial DSA 2.0 Linux patches, presumably this updated accelerator will be coming with Emerald Rapids -- the successor to Sapphire Rapids.

With the patches sent out on Saturday, "a few new features" of DSA 2.0 are prepped for the Linux kernel. The patches point to the Data Streaming Accelerator 2.0 supporting per-workqueue operation configuration support, support for configuring DMA operations on a per workqueue basis, and concurrent work descriptor and batch descriptor processing.

We'll see over the months ahead what more comes on the Linux software side in preparation for Intel DSA 2.0.
