Intel Preps VRR Refactoring For Linux 6.16, More Xe3 Panther Lake Display Enablement

Intel graphics driver engineers today sent out their first batch of feature updates to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the next Linux 6.16 kernel cycle.Included as part of this first batch of intel-drm-next updates intended for the Linux 6.16 kernel is a big refactoring to the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) code. The VRR code for the Intel open-source graphics driver is now much improved with various bug fixes and enhancements compared to on prior kernel versions. Separately this pull also has more Xe3LPD updates with continuing to get the display enablement brought-up for the next-gen Panther Lake SoCs with Xe3 integrated graphics.

It is worth to highlight the huge amount of patches around VRR refactor. Also more chunks of clean-up towards a separated display. And finally some changes in the debugfs entries.



Driver Changes:

- Updates for xe3lpd display

- Fix link training interrupted by HPD pulse

- Watermark bound checks for DSC

- VRR Refactor and other fixes and improvements

- More conversions towards intel_display struct

- Other clean-up patches towards a display separation

- Maintain asciibetical order for HAS_* macros

- Fixes around probe/initializatio

- Fix build and doc build issue

- DSI related fixes

- Improve DC6 entry counter

- Fix xe2hpd memory type identification

- PSR related fixes and improvements

- DP MST related fixes and improvements

- Fix scanline_offset for LNL+/BMG+

- Some gvt related fixes and changes

- Some PLL code adjustment

- Display wa addition

- DRAM type logging

- Pimp the initial FB readout

- Some sagv/bw cleanup

- Remove i915_display_capabilities debugfs entry

- Move PCH type to display caps debugfs entry