Intel Announces Core Ultra 200H / Core Ultra 200HX Series

Intel used the start of CES 2025 for announcing the newest Arrow Lake processors for the Core Ultra 200H and Core Utra 200HX mobile processors.Intel announced the new Arrow Lake mobile processors for the Consumer Electronics Show although no detailed performance benchmarks or other information yet... Let alone any hardware in the lab for being able to see how these new Intel mobile processors perform under Linux and how well they are supported.

The Core Ultra 200H mobile laptops are for mainstream laptops while the Core Ultra 200HX are for mobile enthusiast/commercial systems. Intel also announced the Core 200H Raptor Lake processors.

Initial systems based on these new Arrow Lake mobile processors are said to be launching later in Q1. More details on Phoronix once having hands on with any new hardware for being able to look at the actual Linux support and performance.