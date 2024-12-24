Intel Compute Runtime Now Advertises Production Support For Battlemage GPUs

The Intel Compute Runtime 24.48.31907.7 just released a few minutes ago as a Christmas Eve treat for Intel Linux graphics compute users. This updated open-source OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero driver stack now advertises production support for Battlemage (BMG / Xe2) discrete graphics along with other optimization and feature work.

With the Intel Compute Runtime 24.48.31907.7 there is no official release summary but most pressing I noticed with the new release is Battlemage now being listed in the hardware support table... Battlemage is listed with "production" quality support for OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero 1.6 as well as Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) compatibility. This Battlemage support matches prior Alchemist GPU support as well as DG1 and the Intel integrated graphics going back to Tiger Lake.

Intel Compute Runtime hardware matrix


When going through the new patches to this Compute Runtime monthly update for Battlemage "BMG" mentions, there is enabling of ULLS support on the copy engine, WMTP enabling for Battlemage, and a few other BMG patches.

Outside of additional Battlemage work, more broadly there is zeInitDrivers support, support for physical host memory, and other feature patches working on various items as well as performance optimizations.

This last expected Intel Compute Runtime release of 2024 for Windows and Linux systems can be downloaded from GitHub.
