Intel Compute Runtime 24.22.29735.20 Brings Latest OpenCL & Level Zero Support On Linux
Intel today issued the Compute Runtime 24.22.29735.20 release as their open-source driver providing OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero capabilities on Windows and Linux systems. This update was joined by an updated Intel Graphics Compiler, IGC 1.0.16900.23.
Both the updated IGC compiler and Intel Compute Runtime versions continue making preparations for upcoming Xe2 graphics found in integrated form with Lunar Lake processors and then on the discrete side with the much anticipated Battlemage graphics cards.
Plus the IGC and Compute Runtime updates have a variety of bug fixes and other low-level additions in catering to the latest GPU compute needs on Intel hardware. The Intel Compute Runtime has also continued seeing more adaptations in better supporting the modern Xe kernel DRM driver that is to be the default on Lunar Lake / Battlemage and an experimental option for existing Intel graphics. The Intel Xe kernel driver has continued maturing nicely for both graphics and compute needs as the much more modern solution than the aging i915 kernel driver.
There isn't any convenient change-log but those interested in the new Intel Graphics Compiler release can find it via the intel-graphics-compiler on GitHub. The new Intel Compute Runtime update for OpenCL and Level Zero needs can be found via the compute-runtime repository.
