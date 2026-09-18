Intel Appears To End Its Bug Bounty Program

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 September 2026 at 05:54 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
Amid a boom of bug reporting in general due to AI/LLMs across the entire software ecosystem, Intel this week appears to have ended its paid bug bounty program. They have (re)launched a new bug reporting program but with the bounties removed.

A Phoronix reader wrote in this morning after noticing that Intel ended their existing bug bounty program and then launched a new program sans with any paid bounties for reporting bugs. Intigriti has been Intel's provider for hosting their bug bounty program that covers both their hardware and software products as well as firmware, Intel open-source projects, and more. The Intel bug bounty program had provided awards ranging from $500 up to $100,000 USD.

Intel bug bounty rewards


Intel's existing bug bounty program, including what's linked to from Intel.com for its security reporting program, on Intigriti now shows their bug bounty program has been "suspended".

Intel ends bug bounty program


The page also removes a lot of the former information from the program. Those curious can find a lot of the prior information on Intel's bug bounty program from the Wayback Machine.

In turn, as of yesterday, Intel launched a new bug bounty program on Intigriti but there are no bounties:
"This is a responsible disclosure program without bounties."

No official word on the reason for this bug bounty program change, but at the time when the Linux kernel and other open-source projects are being bombarded with security reports from AI/LLMs, it wouldn't surprise me the least if that had something to do with this change.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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