Intel Appears To End Its Bug Bounty Program

Amid a boom of bug reporting in general due to AI/LLMs across the entire software ecosystem, Intel this week appears to have ended its paid bug bounty program. They have (re)launched a new bug reporting program but with the bounties removed.A Phoronix reader wrote in this morning after noticing that Intel ended their existing bug bounty program and then launched a new program sans with any paid bounties for reporting bugs. Intigriti has been Intel's provider for hosting their bug bounty program that covers both their hardware and software products as well as firmware, Intel open-source projects, and more. The Intel bug bounty program had provided awards ranging from $500 up to $100,000 USD.

Intel's existing bug bounty program, including what's linked to from Intel.com for its security reporting program, on Intigriti now shows their bug bounty program has been "suspended".

"This is a responsible disclosure program without bounties."