Intel Preps Linux Driver For Upgraded Display Capabilities With New Hardware

28 October 2024
INTEL
While the Linux 6.12 kernel enables Intel Xe2 Battlemage discrete GPU support out-of-the-box as a sign of its maturing state, there are a number of patches for the open-source Battlemage driver support that are ongoing. One of the areas seeing some patches recently are around enhancing the display features with Battlemage's upgraded capabilities. Plus there's ongoing work around next-gen Xe3 graphics too.

Sent out on Sunday was this patch series for enabling new Battlemage display capabilities. In particular, with Battlemage "BMG" is support for three VDSC display compression engines. The patch cover letter explains:
"For BMG 3 VDSC engines are supported and each pipe can then support 3 slices. For Ultra joiner cases for modes like 8k at 120 Hz we require ultrajoiner and 3 x 4= 12 slices.

Add support for 3 VDSC engines and 12 DSC slices."

This latest Intel Linux kernel DRM driver code is necessary for handling setups like 8K@120 with Battlemage and other high resolution / refresh rate scenarios.

Separately another new patch on the Intel driver mailing list is for accommodating support for 6K resolution over a single CRTC. This is for Display IP version 30 and newer, which appears to correlate for the initial Xe3 upstreaming effort that has begun.

Simply put, Intel software engineers are getting their open-source Linux graphics driver ready for handling their upcoming wares with increased display capabilities.
