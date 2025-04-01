Another New Intel Battlemage Device ID Added To Mesa Graphics Driver Code
Merged today for the Mesa 25.1-devel graphics driver code and also marked for back-porting to the Mesa 25.0 OpenGL/Vulkan drivers is another new Intel Battlemage device ID.
PCI device ID 0xe211 is added to Mesa for the Intel ANV Vulkan and Intel Iris Gallium3D drivers as another Battlemage "BMG G21" graphics card. This now puts it at seven different Battlemage BMG G21 graphics card device IDs present in Mesa plus another two BMG device IDs that aren't marked as being G21.
In addition to the Mesa user-space code, last week a kernel patch was posted for adding the 0xE211 PCI device ID to the Intel Xe kernel graphics driver.
It's not clear what this new BMG G21 graphics card ID is for given the others already present and not used by any released product, but it gives hope to another late addition to the Intel B-Series family.
This commit is what lands that latest Intel Battlemage device ID without any elaborating on future Intel Battlemage product plans. In any event Mesa 25.0/25.1 and the Linux 6.15 kernel will be ready to go for supporting the Intel BMG 0xE211 device. No other changes are needed to the Intel open-source driver code beyond adding the new PCI device ID.
4 Comments