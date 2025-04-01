Another New Intel Battlemage Device ID Added To Mesa Graphics Driver Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 April 2025 at 06:51 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL
Merged today for the Mesa 25.1-devel graphics driver code and also marked for back-porting to the Mesa 25.0 OpenGL/Vulkan drivers is another new Intel Battlemage device ID.

PCI device ID 0xe211 is added to Mesa for the Intel ANV Vulkan and Intel Iris Gallium3D drivers as another Battlemage "BMG G21" graphics card. This now puts it at seven different Battlemage BMG G21 graphics card device IDs present in Mesa plus another two BMG device IDs that aren't marked as being G21.

In addition to the Mesa user-space code, last week a kernel patch was posted for adding the 0xE211 PCI device ID to the Intel Xe kernel graphics driver.

It's not clear what this new BMG G21 graphics card ID is for given the others already present and not used by any released product, but it gives hope to another late addition to the Intel B-Series family.

Intel 0xE211 graphics card


This commit is what lands that latest Intel Battlemage device ID without any elaborating on future Intel Battlemage product plans. In any event Mesa 25.0/25.1 and the Linux 6.15 kernel will be ready to go for supporting the Intel BMG 0xE211 device. No other changes are needed to the Intel open-source driver code beyond adding the new PCI device ID.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 7.4 To Enable Intel Instruction Timeout For Fending Off TDX VM DoS Attacks
Intel LLM-Scaler-vLLM PV 1.5 Brings Big Improvements
Intel Nova Lake S & Nova Lake P To Support SR-IOV With Xe Graphics
Intel ISPC 1.32 Released With AVX10.2 & APX Support, Even AMD Zen 6 Too
Intel Announces The GPU D Series For Crescent Island
Intel Posts Updated Linux Driver Code For HDMI 2.1 FRL On Meteor Lake & Newer
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage