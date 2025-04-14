Intel Begins Linux Preparations For Bartlett Lake

"Bartlett Lake has a P-core only product with Raptor Cove."

The first Linux patch was posted today by an Intel engineer that explicitly mentions "Bartlett Lake" in opening the door for any other Linux kernel patches explicitly catering to Bartlett Lake processors.Intel Bartlett Lake has been rumored for embedded systems and other long-term deployments on LGA-1700. There has been rumors of a Q3-2025 debut for P-core-only Bartlett Lake processors utilizing Raptor Cove cores. Some rumors have also suggested Bartlett Lake would feature Lion Cove cores. With today's Linux kernel patch, Bartlett Lake is summed up as:What was posted today by Intel for the Linux kernel was a simple one-liner patch acknowledging Bartlett Lake as a Raptor Cove part and using the Family 6 Model 215 (0xD7) for identification. Really a non-exciting patch besides un-blocking the door for other Bartlett Lake patches to now be published that depend upon this define being present in the kernel. This patch looks like it will go in through x86/urgent and thus come in as a "fix" for the Linux 6.15 kernel. Searching Linux Git yields no other Bartlett Lake mentions at this time.

We'll see what more Linux kernel patches come around Bartlett Lake but at least with making use of Raptor Cove and being P-core-only there is no kernel scheduler mess to worry about with P/E hybrid cores and the like. With relying on existing LGA-1700 platforms is also less to worry about when it comes to Linux support/compatibility.