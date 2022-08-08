Intel Announces Arc Pro A-Series Professional GPUs

Intel used SIGGRAPH to announce their forthcoming Arc Pro A-series professional GPUs. The initial products include the Arc A30M mobile GPU, the Arc Pro A40 single-slot GPU, and the Arc Pro A50 dual-slot GPU.The Intel Arc Pro A-series professional graphics processors are based on DG2/Alchemist and intended for use within various design/manufacturing/engineering/architecture workloads making use of Intel oneAPI/L0 or OpenCL components for acceleration as well as content creation with the likes of Blender.The Arc Pro A50 graphics card has 128 execution units, 8 Xe cores, 8 ray-tracing units, a 2000MHz graphics base clock, and a 75 Watt TDP. The A50 has 6GB of GDDR6 video memory. The Arc Pro A40 has similar specs but at a 50 Watt TDP so will be more power constrained. The A30M for mobile devices still is a 128 execution unit / 8 Xe core / 8 ray-tracing unit GPU but with just 4GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 64-bit interface rather than 96-bit while the GPU has a 50 Watt TDP.



Intel