Intel Details More Arc Graphics A-Series Hardware Specifications

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 September 2022 at 06:15 PM EDT. 7 Comments
INTEL --
Intel has detailed more of the Arc Graphics A-Series hardware specifications for upcoming models, including the A700 series.

Via game.intel.com, Intel this afternoon posted a new video outlining more of the Arc Graphics model specifications. Their Arc Graphics videos are obviously Windows focused, but the hardware specs are certainly of interest to many Phoronix readers.


The material confirms their high-end Arc A770 graphics card having up to 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units, 512 XMX engines, and a graphics clock of 2100MHz. Pricing on the higher-end cards were not disclosed in today's video.


The Intel Arc Graphics A380 is already shipping in select markets and you can see my initial Linux review / performance overview. It will be interesting to see how the higher-end Arc Graphics hardware performs on Linux once formally released. Like the lower-end A380, Intel Arc Graphics on Linux use an open-source driver.
7 Comments
Related News
Intel Acquires The Team Behind ArrayFire GPU Acceleration / Parallel Computing Software
Intel Preparing More oneAPI GPU Accelerated Components For Blender
Mesa 22.3-devel Lands Latest Workarounds For Intel Arc Graphics
Intel Prepares Updated Linux Graphics Driver Handling For GPU Firmware
Linux May Flip On Indirect Branch Tracking By Default (IBT)
Intel's Open-Source Driver Lands Vulkan Mesh Shader Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022
KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta
Linux 6.1 Default Kernel Config To Warn At Boot Of W+X Mappings