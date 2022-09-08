Intel Details More Arc Graphics A-Series Hardware Specifications
Intel has detailed more of the Arc Graphics A-Series hardware specifications for upcoming models, including the A700 series.
Via game.intel.com, Intel this afternoon posted a new video outlining more of the Arc Graphics model specifications. Their Arc Graphics videos are obviously Windows focused, but the hardware specs are certainly of interest to many Phoronix readers.
The material confirms their high-end Arc A770 graphics card having up to 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units, 512 XMX engines, and a graphics clock of 2100MHz. Pricing on the higher-end cards were not disclosed in today's video.
The Intel Arc Graphics A380 is already shipping in select markets and you can see my initial Linux review / performance overview. It will be interesting to see how the higher-end Arc Graphics hardware performs on Linux once formally released. Like the lower-end A380, Intel Arc Graphics on Linux use an open-source driver.
