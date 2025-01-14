Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 January 2025 at 03:47 PM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
Yesterday I looked at how the Intel OpenCL GPU compute performance evolved for the Arc Graphics B580 in the one month since that first Battlemage graphics card premiered. There were nice Intel GPU compute optimizations merged over the past month to improve the experience. Here are some Linux graphics/gaming benchmarks for the Intel Arc B580 comparing the prior launch day Linux driver performance to where the Mesa performance is at now.

This is just a quick, one-page teaser for the current Intel Arc Graphics B580 performance for mid-January... More benchmarks to come with the Intel Arc Graphics B570 Linux testing when that embargo period is over. Today's benchmarking is comparing the numbers of the B580 on the open-source driver stack as of 9 December to the current performance as of 14 January. Mesa 25.0-devel from the Oibaf PPA as of this morning as well as using the Linux 6.13 Git code in its near-final form ahead of the expected Linux 6.13 stable release this coming Sunday.
Intel Arc Graphics B580 Linux Driver Update Benchmarks

Here's a look at how one month of software updates have helped the Intel Arc B580 for some gaming/graphics workloads on Linux:
FurMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Demo: Furmark Knot Vulkan, MSAA: 2. 14 January was the fastest.

FurMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Demo: Furmark Knot Vulkan, MSAA: Off. 14 January was the fastest.

The biggest leaps in performance over the past month were observed with the demanding Furmark Vulkan benchmarks.
GPUScore: Breaking Limit benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Ray-Tracing: On. 14 January was the fastest.

GPUScore: Breaking Limit benchmark with settings of Resolution: 2560 x 1440, Ray-Tracing: On. 14 January was the fastest.

GPUScore's Breaking Limit Vulkan benchmark from Basemark also showed very nice improvements with these software updates from the past month.
HITMAN 3 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Quality Level: Low. 14 January was the fastest.

HITMAN 3 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Quality Level: Ultra. 14 January was the fastest.

HITMAN 3 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Quality Level: Ultra, Total Frame Time. 14 January was the fastest.

HITMAN 3 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 2560 x 1440, Quality Level: Ultra, Total Frame Time. Launch Day was the fastest.

X-Plane benchmark with settings of Resolution: 2560 x 1440, Quality: High. 14 January was the fastest.

Grand Theft Auto V benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Quality: High. Launch Day was the fastest.

Unigine Superposition benchmark with settings of Resolution: 2560 x 1440, Mode: Fullscreen, Quality: Medium, Renderer: OpenGL. 14 January was the fastest.

Some games showed little to no improvements with the latest open-source Intel GPU driver code.
Counter-Strike 2 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160. Launch Day was the fastest.

Counter-Strike 2 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 2560 x 1440. Launch Day was the fastest.

In other Linux GPU workloads tested there was less change. Counter-Strike 2 was the only case of observing lower performance with the updated software stack.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support Still Poses A Challenge For Linux Laptops
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands More Performance Optimizations Ahead Of The B570
Intel's Open Image Denoise Begins Preparing For Panther Lake Xe3 Graphics
Intel Xe Driver Adding "RPa" Frequency Reporting With Linux 6.14
Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver Merges Initial AV1 Decode Support
More Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest Enablement Merged For Linux 6.13
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund