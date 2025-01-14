Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Yesterday I looked at how the Intel OpenCL GPU compute performance evolved for the Arc Graphics B580 in the one month since that first Battlemage graphics card premiered. There were nice Intel GPU compute optimizations merged over the past month to improve the experience. Here are some Linux graphics/gaming benchmarks for the Intel Arc B580 comparing the prior launch day Linux driver performance to where the Mesa performance is at now.
This is just a quick, one-page teaser for the current Intel Arc Graphics B580 performance for mid-January... More benchmarks to come with the Intel Arc Graphics B570 Linux testing when that embargo period is over. Today's benchmarking is comparing the numbers of the B580 on the open-source driver stack as of 9 December to the current performance as of 14 January. Mesa 25.0-devel from the Oibaf PPA as of this morning as well as using the Linux 6.13 Git code in its near-final form ahead of the expected Linux 6.13 stable release this coming Sunday.
Here's a look at how one month of software updates have helped the Intel Arc B580 for some gaming/graphics workloads on Linux:
The biggest leaps in performance over the past month were observed with the demanding Furmark Vulkan benchmarks.
GPUScore's Breaking Limit Vulkan benchmark from Basemark also showed very nice improvements with these software updates from the past month.
Some games showed little to no improvements with the latest open-source Intel GPU driver code.
In other Linux GPU workloads tested there was less change. Counter-Strike 2 was the only case of observing lower performance with the updated software stack.
1 Comment