Linux Prepares For Intel Arrow Lake H With Mix Of Lion Cove, Skymont & Crestmont Cores

With upcoming Intel Arrow Lake H processors it's just not P cores and E cores but for the E cores will be a mix of both Skymont and Crestmont core types.Intel Arrow Lake H series has been reported to consist of Lion Cove P cores and Skymont E cores. New Linux patches now indicate that it's not just Skymont cores for the E cores but also some Crestmont cores. Skymont is the newer Intel E-core type with reported double digit IPC gains over Crestmont found with Meteor Lake. But interesting for Arrow Lake H performance laptop processors the E cores aren't only Skymont but a mix with older Crestmont cores.

"ArrowLake-H is a specific variant of regular ArrowLake. It shares same PMU features on lioncove P-cores and skymont E-cores with regular ArrowLake except ArrowLake-H adds extra crestmont uarch E-cores.



Thus ArrowLake-H contains two different atom uarchs. This is totally different with previous Intel hybrid platforms which contains only one kind of atom uarchs. In this case, it's not enough to distinguish the uarchs just by core type. So CPUID.1AH.EAX[23:0] provides an unique native model ID for each uarch, this unique native model ID combining the core type can be used to uniquely identity the uarch.



This patch series introduces PMU support for ArrowLake-H. Besides inheriting the same PMU support from regular ArrowLake, it leverages the native model ID to detect the 2nd kind of atom uarch core and enables PMU support. To distinguish the two atom uarchs in sysfs, the PMU of 2nd atom uarch is named to "cpu_atom2"."