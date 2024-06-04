Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Wires Up Mesh Shader Queries

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 June 2024 at 02:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Building atop the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver's mesh shader support that's been enabled by default since last year, the newest Mesa 24.2-devel code as of today now adds support for mesh shader queries.

The Intel ANV driver now enables "meshShaderQueries" for creating query pools of the VK_QUERY_TYPE_MESH_PRIMITIVES_GENERATED_EXT query type and statistic queries of the mesh and task shader flags.
"Mesh shader queries include mesh-primitives-generated count and task/mesh shader pipeline statistics."

The mesh shader queries support landed via this merge request for Mesa 24.2 that aims to be out in August.

Arc Graphics with Meteor Lake


Mesa 24.2 has also been seeing a lot of work on Intel Xe2 graphics for Lunar Lake and Battlemage, HiZ on multi-LOD depth buffers, and a variety of different Vulkan extensions being wired up in recent weeks.
