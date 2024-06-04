Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Wires Up Mesh Shader Queries
The Intel ANV driver now enables "meshShaderQueries" for creating query pools of the VK_QUERY_TYPE_MESH_PRIMITIVES_GENERATED_EXT query type and statistic queries of the mesh and task shader flags.
"Mesh shader queries include mesh-primitives-generated count and task/mesh shader pipeline statistics."
The mesh shader queries support landed via this merge request for Mesa 24.2 that aims to be out in August.
Mesa 24.2 has also been seeing a lot of work on Intel Xe2 graphics for Lunar Lake and Battlemage, HiZ on multi-LOD depth buffers, and a variety of different Vulkan extensions being wired up in recent weeks.