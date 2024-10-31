AMX-FP8 Support Upstreamed Into LLVM For Intel Diamond Rapids

Intel compiler engineer Feng Zou has upstreamed AMX-FP8 support into the LLVM compiler stack. This FP8 extension to the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) is coming with next-gen Diamond Rapids processors alongside other new ISA extensions.

AMX-FP8 was disclosed this month in Intel's updated public documentation as one of the new capabilities to be introduced with next-gen Xeon "Diamond Rapids" processors. AMX-FP8 allows for FP8 tiles with Advanced Matrix Extensions.

AMX-FP8 with Diamond Rapids complements the earlier Granite Rapids additions of the AMX-FP16 extension as well as AMX-COMPLEX that added support for half-precision floating point complex numbers. With Diamond Rapids FP8 input now rounds out the BF16 / INT8 / FP16 support for AMX. Since its introduction in Sapphire Rapids, AMX has shown it can yield significant performance benefits for a variety of mostly AI-related software that is adapted to make use of the AMX instructions.

AMX-FP8 Intel documentation


This commit today to LLVM 20 Git adds the AMX-FP8 infrastructure and part of Intel's ongoing upstreaming of LLVM support for Diamond Rapids. The GCC upstreaming of new "-march=diamondrapids" ISA features also remains ongoing.
