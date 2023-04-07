Intel AMX-COMPLEX Support Added To GNU Binutils

7 April 2023
Earlier this week Intel sent out AMX-COMPLEX support for the GCC compiler as a new instruction set extension for Xeon Scalable Granite Rapids. That enablement work was already merged for the imminent GCC 13 release while now AMX-COMPLEX support has also been added to GNU Binutils.

Merged this morning is support for Intel AMX-COMPLEX within GNU Binutils, in particular for the GNU Assembler "Gas" support.

AMX-COMPLEX merged into Binutils Git


This support is now in Binutils Git ahead of the GNU Binutils 2.41 release in August. With the compiler side support and -march=graniterapids support all in GCC 13 as well, this compiler toolchain support for Xeon Scalable Granite Rapids is getting squared away and will be available in release form well ahead of the Granite Rapids processors hitting retail channels in 2024.


Intel recently disclosed AMX-COMPLEX with a programmer's reference manual update with AMX-COMPLEX being for the matrix multiplication of complex tiles accumulated into a packed single precision tile. This is an extension of AMX introduced with Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids.
