Intel & AMD Now Collaborating On Software Optimizations With PyTorch/oneDNN

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 October 2026 at 12:50 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel has long worked on tuning their oneDNN neural network library for their hardware and saw its adoption by PyTorch and other AI frameworks. AMD has maintained ZenDNN as their downstream fork that is oneDNN API compatible while catering to their Zen processor designs. As an interesting twist, AMD and Intel jointly announced today they will be collaborating around oneDNN for PyTorch and pushing the AMD Zen improvements into oneDNN.
0
The competing companies announced they will be working to combine their x86 CPU optimization work for PyTorch into oneDNN. This follows their work together on the ISA side with the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group.

older oneDNN slide


The two companies will focus on oneDNN as the default open-source library for x86 acceleration in PyTorch. AMD ZenDNN optimizations will go into oneDNN. Additionally, AMD will join the UXL Foundation as a steering member.

The UXL Foundation was formed in 2023 with many of the former oneAPI software projects going under the consortium backed by Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm, Arm, and other vendors. AMD is now joining that party in contributing to oneDNN.

Very interesting development and it wasn't on my bingo card this year seeing AMD contribute to oneDNN. More details via the AMD Newsroom.
1 Comment
Related News
Dynamic PAMT Merged For Linux 7.4 To Help Intel Servers Save Precious RAM
Intel Working To Add XMX-Accelerated XeSS To Valve's Steam Play (Proton)
It Turns Out Intel TDX Doesn't Need So Much Cache Flushing
Linux 7.4 To Enable Intel Instruction Timeout For Fending Off TDX VM DoS Attacks
Intel LLM-Scaler-vLLM PV 1.5 Brings Big Improvements
Intel Nova Lake S & Nova Lake P To Support SR-IOV With Xe Graphics
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Today's Steam Beta Makes The Linux Client A 64-bit App
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Wine 11.20 Released With CD-ROM Support Change