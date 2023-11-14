Intel Publishes "20231114" CPU Microcode For New Security Advisory & Functional Issues

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Intel has released new CPU microcode this morning for mitigating a new CPU security vulnerability (INTEL-SA-00950). This new microcode drop also fixes various functional issues on recent generations of Intel processors.This Patch Tuesday there are 31 security advisories with 104 CVEs being addressed. Arguably most notable is the INTEL-SA-00950 security advisory. During product development on Sapphire Rapids, a functional bug was discovered. When further evaluating that functional bug, it was determined to be a possible temporary denial of service with exposure too for older platforms. For what was initially classified a CVSS 3.0 rating then was reclassified to CVSS 8.0 (high) after discovering a possible escalation of privilege vector.Due to that possible escalation of privilege and a 90 day disclosure policy of Google where their researchers also discovered this same issue, SA-00950 is being made public today rather than in early 2024. Thus today's CPU microcode update takes care of mitigating this security vulnerability on affected processors. I was told by Intel in advance there shouldn't be any performance impact from this CPU microcode update and I'll be testing to confirm. Intel is not aware of any active attacks with this vulnerability.