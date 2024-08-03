Immutable Version Of Arch-Based Manjaro Linux Available For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 3 August 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARCH LINUX
For those intrigued by the likes of the likes of Fedora Silverblue, Vanilla OS, and NixOS for an immutable Linux distribution but desiring something based on Arch Linux, Manjaro Linux has an immutable variant now available for testing.

Manjaro Linux now has an immutable spin available for community testing. This immutable Manjaro Linux is built around Arkdep as developed by the Arkane Linux distribution. The Arkdep toolkit allows building / deploying / maintaining immutable, atomic systems built atop the Btrfs file-system. Arkdep is hosted on GitHub for those wanting to learn more about the project.

Immutable Manjaro Linux install


This immutable Manjaro Linux is considered experimental and not yet representative of its final form. Eventually the developers hope for this immutable Manjaro Linux to become an official variant.

Those wanting to test out the immutable Manjaro Linux or giving it a spin can find the details via the Manjaro.org Forums.
