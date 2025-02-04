Igalia's Optimizations Juicing More Graphics Performance Out Of The Raspberry Pi
Igalia engineers José María Casanova Crespo and Maíra Canal presented at FOSDEM this past weekend in Brussels around the efforts by this open-source consulting firm to further enhance the 3D performance out of the Raspberry Pi single board computers.
The Igalia open-source developers provided an overview of the open-source 3D graphics driver stack used by the newer Raspberry Pi boards and how with time they've uncovered new 3D driver performance breakthroughs "enabling us to boost application performance up to ~70%."
One of the recent focuses at Igalia has been on support for huge pages within the Broadcom kernel GPU driver and making use of Transparent Huge Pages (THP) support. With the Linux 6.13 kernel the support landed for big and super pages with the Raspberry Pi graphics driver in providing a very nice performance win.
Those wanting to learn more about this Igalia work to boost the Raspberry Pi 3D graphics performance can see the FOSDEM presentation page for the slide deck and other presentation assets.
1 Comment