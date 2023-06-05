Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
IceWM 3.4 Released With Improved Keybindings Handling
The IceWM stacking window manager continues moving along to satisfy user use-cases and continuing on a path of offering extensive customization potential. With IceWM 3.4 when it comes to new features it's mostly in the way of improved keybindings. IceWM 3.4 now supports keybindings to shifted keys, literal Latin-1 characters, and support for all UTF-8 code points in keybindings.
IceWM 3.4 also has support for reparsing the keybindings on keyboard layout changes, man page updates, and various other fixes.
IceWM 3.4 downloads and more details on this open-source window manager via Ice-WM.org.