IceWM 3.4 Released With Improved Keybindings Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 5 June 2023 at 05:31 AM EDT.
For fans of the lightweight IceWM X11 window manager, released on Sunday was IceWM 3.4 as the newest feature release.

The IceWM stacking window manager continues moving along to satisfy user use-cases and continuing on a path of offering extensive customization potential. With IceWM 3.4 when it comes to new features it's mostly in the way of improved keybindings. IceWM 3.4 now supports keybindings to shifted keys, literal Latin-1 characters, and support for all UTF-8 code points in keybindings.

IceWM


IceWM 3.4 also has support for reparsing the keybindings on keyboard layout changes, man page updates, and various other fixes.

IceWM 3.4 downloads and more details on this open-source window manager via Ice-WM.org.
