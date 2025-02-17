ISD 0.5 Released For Interactive systemd Management
A few weeks ago I wrote about ISD as a new open-source project for interactively managing systemd that aims to be more user intuitive especially for those that aren't veteran Linux server administrators. ISD has continued evolving and out today is ISD v0.5 with the latest enhancements for better managing systemd.
The ISD 0.5 release is described as "a big one that consists of many tiny changes." ISD 0.5 better supports older versions of systemd, the service tab user experience has been improved on, support for customizing the widget heights, clicking on a unit now only highlights it rather than selecting it, and better documentation. There is also improved testing on the part of ISD to help ensure no regressions and all functionality is working as expected.
ISD 0.5 also adds a donation reminder screen that will appear at every 100 start-ups of the app.
Downloads and more details on today's ISD 0.5 release via GitHub.
