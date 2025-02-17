ISD 0.5 Released For Interactive systemd Management

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 17 February 2025 at 03:09 PM EST. 6 Comments
SYSTEMD
A few weeks ago I wrote about ISD as a new open-source project for interactively managing systemd that aims to be more user intuitive especially for those that aren't veteran Linux server administrators. ISD has continued evolving and out today is ISD v0.5 with the latest enhancements for better managing systemd.

The ISD 0.5 release is described as "a big one that consists of many tiny changes." ISD 0.5 better supports older versions of systemd, the service tab user experience has been improved on, support for customizing the widget heights, clicking on a unit now only highlights it rather than selecting it, and better documentation. There is also improved testing on the part of ISD to help ensure no regressions and all functionality is working as expected.

ISD TUI


ISD 0.5 also adds a donation reminder screen that will appear at every 100 start-ups of the app.

Downloads and more details on today's ISD 0.5 release via GitHub.
6 Comments
Related News
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
systemd Saw A Record Number Of Commits In 2024
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
systemd 257 Debuts With systemd-keyutil & systemd-sbsign Tools, Other Improvements
Feature-Packed systemd 257 Nears Release With RC3 Availability
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project